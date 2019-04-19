Real Madrid set to begin transfer talks with Premier League giants over deal for €80M midfield maestro

Real Madrid are set to open talks with Tottenham over a deal for midfield maestro Christian Eriksen, a player who’s valued at €80M.

Players such as Isco, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric have had below-par seasons for Real this year, and we’re not surprised to hear that they’re in the hunt for more reinforcements in the centre of the park.

Don Balon are reporting that the club’s president, Florentino Perez, has ‘rushed’ to tie up a deal with Eriksen himself, with Perez also rushing to open talks with Spurs regarding a transfer to the Spanish capital for the Dane.

The report also notes that Real want Eriksen to replace Toni Kroos, who they note could join Man City this summer, with it also being stated that Eriksen would cost the club around €80M.

Eriksen has managed to establish himself as one of the best creative midfielders in world football since moving to Spurs from Ajax back in the summer of 2013.

The 27-year-old is one of the best midfielders the Premier League has to offer, and Real would be giving their options in the middle of the park a big boost if they managed to sign him.

The Danish international has been on fire for Spurs this year, scoring scoring eight and assisting 17, helping the north London side in their quest for Champions League glory.

It’ll be interesting to see where Eriksen ends up come next season, however if this report is anything to go off, it looks as if the Dane’s future could lie in the Spanish capital.