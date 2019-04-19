Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard will become Real Madrid’s third signing ahead of the 2019-20 season, according to a report in Spain.

Hazard has little over a year left to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, leaving Chelsea in a weak negotiating position.

It is claimed by MARCA that Hazard, Chelsea and Real Madrid have been in talks for months and that a deal is likely to be struck in a matter of days.

But MARCA also suggest that Real will hold off from announcing Hazard as their latest marquee signing until Chelsea have nothing left to play for this season.

Chelsea are currently fighting on two fronts in a bid to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. They are trying to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, but also have the chance to qualify for the UCL by winning the Europa League, with the final scheduled for May 29.

If Chelsea are knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals, we could see Hazard confirmed as a Real player when Chelsea’s domestic season concludes on May 12. Otherwise, it seems Real fans may have to wait until the end of the month for the big announcement.

Real have already signed Eder Militao from Porto and Rodrygo from Santos ahead of their 2019-20 campaign.