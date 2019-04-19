Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has claimed that the Spanish giants will have a whopping transfer budget of £430m to spend this summer.

Real have endured a very disappointing 2018-19 season, with the FIFA Club World Cup their only piece of silverware.

They are third in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona with six games left to play.

Serious investment appears to be required if they are going to compete with Barca next term and, according to Capello, it will be available.

Capello told Sky Sport Italia: “I was in Barcelona and I was told that this year Real Madrid have €500m to spend.

“I asked, ‘Are you sure?’ The answer was yes and that came from someone who knows a lot about Real Madrid.”

Real’s huge budget could be bad news for Liverpool and Manchester United, with The Mirror listing Sadio Mane and Paul Pogba as potential transfer targets.

Pogba cost United £89m, as reported by BBC Sport, when they re-signed him from Juventus in August 2016. Liverpool spent around £30m on Mane when he arrived from Southampton earlier that summer, per The Guardian.

Both players would likely command much bigger fees now, due to inflation and their impressive performances – Pogba won the World Cup with France last year, while Mane has scored 18 goals in 32 Premier League games this season.

But Real could probably afford both and have change to spare from £430m. The Madrid giants are also said to be keen on Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard though, with MARCA claiming a deal is close.