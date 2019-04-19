Tottenham transfer budget is £90m short of what Mauricio Pochettino hopes to spend

Tottenham have not made a single signing in each of the last two transfer windows but incoming deals are expected this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will be given a kitty worth £60m to improve his squad and also be able to reinvest whatever the club generates from selling players.

The Mail also claim that Pochettino is keen to spend up to £150m, meaning he will have to sell players to the value of £90m.

And the list of players who could leave is very long.

Pochettino will surely be keen to keep Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld but the former Ajax pair – along with England right-back Kieran Trippier – are among the stars with uncertain futures, per The Mail, who also claim that Spurs are likely to listen to offers for Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Spurs have signed 23 players since Pochettino joined the club in 2014. Toby Alderweireld, Heung-min Son, and Dele Alli are probably his best buys, while Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Tripper, Victor Wanyama, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Fernando Llorente are still in and around the first team.