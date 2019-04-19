“We need to go all out for him” – These Man United fans desperate for club to sign €150M superstar after ace’s Europa League display

Manchester United fans flocked to Twitter last night to call for the club to sign Napoli and Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly for his performance against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Arsenal beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side 1-0 in Naples on Thursday evening, a result that saw them advance past Napoli by an aggregate score of 3-0.

This now means the Gunners are set to take on Valencia for a place in the final of the competition, where they could take on rivals Chelsea should the Blues get past Benfica in their semi final tie.

United fans would’ve had an eye on this game specifically for Koulibaly, who has been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford in recent times.

As per Goal, United have been linked with a move for the Senegalese star, with Napoli boss Ancelotti valuing the player at a whopping €150M.

Koulibaly is one of the best centre backs on the planet, and United would take a huge step closer to solving their defensive issues should they manage to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

And it seems like United fans have picked up on this if these tweets are anything to go off…

Koulibaly is insane. We need to go all out for him — MUFC_Source_ (@MUFC_Source_) April 18, 2019

Koulibaly the big centre half breaks like a natural winger so fast for a CB that’s why we have to get him in summer #MUFC — Scotty – MUFC ? (@ScottyA1986) April 18, 2019

Dont say this we need ready made talent, with energy and grit #Koulibaly & Ndombele my first two if I was OGS#MUFC pic.twitter.com/aepz0aiakL — ChaseTheDream (@ChaseTheDream17) April 18, 2019

Buy: Kostas Monolas, Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Hirving Lonzano & Icardi Sell: Jones, Smalling, Young, Lukaku, Matic, Darmian, Herrera (free Transfer) https://t.co/9J9U2W2YgC — 'THE BADSHAH™' (@THEBAD5HAH) April 18, 2019

Koulibaly deserves better, get your wallet out @ManUtd ? — Tony Martial Came From France (@MartialFC_drip) April 18, 2019