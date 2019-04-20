Barcelona superstar calls on Messi and Pique to help him stay with Blaugrana, club eager to get rid of ace

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has enlisted the help of both Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, as he looks to stay with the Spanish giants beyond this summer.

Coutinho has had an awful time for the Blaugrana this term, with the Brazilian seeing his first team opportunities become limited due to his poor form and the resurgence of Ousmane Dembele.

As per Don Balon, Barca are looking to cash in on the midfielder as soon as possible, news that won’t be music to the player’s ears.

However, Coutinho looks to be pulling out all the stops in his attempts to stay at the Nou Camp, as it’s also stated that after Barca’s win over Man United on Tuesday, the midfielder met with both Messi and Pique in order to get them to help him remain with the Spanish giants.

Coutinho has been given a lot of first team chances lately due to an injury suffered by Dembele, with the Brazilian taking the chance to bag a few goals in that time, as he’s scored in games against Villarreal in La Liga, as well as games against United and Lyon in the Champions League.

It’ll be interesting to see what Barca decide to do with Coutinho, especially if he fails to pick up his form between now and the end of the season.

However if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off, it seems like the player is desperate to remain at the Nou Camp.

Keep an eye on this one folks, it looks like it could get very interesting this summer…