Bid made: Juventus table €90M transfer offer for Real Madrid ace, player pressing for club to accept bid

Juventus have reportedly tabled a huge €90M transfer offer for Real Madrid and France star Raphael Varane, with the player himself pushing for the club to accept the bid.

Juve will be feeling a bit sore after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Dutch giants Ajax at the quarter final stage earlier this week.

The Italian giants look as if they need to dip into the transfer market to bolster their squad this summer if they want to push for the Champions League again next season, and it looks like the Old Lady are doing so already.

As per Don Balon, the club have tabled a €90M offer for Real Madrid defender Varane, with the Frenchman himself pushing for the club to accept the offer and let him seal a move to Italy.

Varane has been one of the best defenders in the world in recent years despite his dodgy form this season.

The French international has been a key part of Real’s recent three successive Champions League triumphs, with the player also playing a huge role in France’s World Cup win last summer.

Given the face that Andrea Barzagli is set to retire at the end of the season, and with Giorgio Chiellini set to turn 35 later this year, it makes sense for Juve to go all out for a player like Varane this summer.

However, whether the Old Lady manage to get their hands on the Los Blancos defender remains to be seen…