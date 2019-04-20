Big injury boost for Arsenal: key Gunners star set to return before end of season despite initial fears

Arsenal have been handed a big injury boost regarding midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with the player set to return from injury before the end of the season.

Ramsey was taken off for the Gunners during their 1-0 win over Napoli in the Europa League earlier this week, with Unai Emery being quoted via Reuters stating “I don’t know if we’ll see him again before the end of the season.”

These initial fears spelt bad news for the north London side ahead of their run-in this season, however it doesn’t look like the Welshman will be out for the rest of the campaign if this report is anything to go off.

As per the Sun, Ramsey is targeting a return date of May 9th after injuring his hamstring on Thursday night.

The report also notes that Ramsey had feared he’d played his last game for the club, however this won’t be the case, as the club’s medical team have assured him that he will return from injury and be available for selection again before the end of the season.

This news will come as a big boost for the club, as it looks like Ramsey will be available for at least a part of the Gunners’ run in this season.

Ramsey has been a key part of the Gunners’ side this year, with his form for the club helping them challenge for the top four in the Champions League, as well as reach the semi finals of the Europa League.

As per the Sun, Ramsey is set to join Juventus on a free this summer, and following this news, it seems like the Welsh international will return in time to be given an emotional send-off come the end of the season.