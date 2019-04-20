Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to raise as much as €600M this summer, with Los Blancos looking to sell up to 14 of their players.

The Spanish giants have had one of their worst seasons in recent memories this year, and the chances of the club ending the season without any piece of silverware are very high.

Players like Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Casemiro has been in dire form this term, and Real are going to need a complete overhaul of their squad if they’re to get back to competing on all fronts in the near future.

And it looks like the club are hoping to do exactly that if this report from Spanish news outlet Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, club president Florentino Perez is hoping to raise around €600M by selling a whole host of players this summer, as the club look to raise funds for transfers.

The report also notes that the club hope to raise this €600M by selling 14 players, with these players being: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic, Raul de Tomas, Martin Odegaard, Theo Hernandez, Borja Mayoral, Thibaut Courtois, Isco, Mariano Diaz, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Ceballos.

If this report is to be believed, Real fans are in for one hell of a summer at the end of this season, as it looks like the club are planning to do a complete overhaul of their squad from top to bottom.

Buckle yourselves in, Real fans, because it looks like your side may be in for a long ride this summer…