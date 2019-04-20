Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed fans’ worst fears, the Spaniard revealed that Kevin de Bruyne is likely to miss City’s pivotal clash vs Manchester United.

According to Mirror Football, City boss Guardiola ‘thinks’ that playmaker Kevin de Bruyne will be ruled out for the Citizens’ crucial clash against local rivals Manchester United on Wednesday night.

De Bruyne was forced off in the 38th minute of the clash, the Belgian ace injured himself after an attempt on goal. De Bruyne has been limited to just 18 appearances in the league this season because of his injury troubles and the star just looked as though he was back to his best.

De Bruyne was sensational in City’s exciting encounter vs Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday night, the 27-year-old produced a hat-trick of assists.

Here’s a list of the injuries that De Bruyne has suffered this season:

Kevin De Bruyne’s season: ? 30 mins

? 9 weeks (right knee)

? 204 mins

? 6 weeks (left knee)

? 184 mins

? 1 week (muscle tiredness)

? 910 mins

? 3 weeks (hamstring)

? 449 mins

? ? (left knee) 30 games, 5 goals ??, 9 assists ??#mcfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/O5YTJVlrx0 — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) April 20, 2019

De Bruyne’s latest setback could have major implications in the title race, the star has the ability to provide the cutting edge and Guardiola will be hoping that his side can manage without the Belgian when they face off against their noisy neighbours on Wednesday.