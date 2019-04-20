“I could be even happier” – Arsenal superstar makes surprise admission following Gunners’ Europa League win

Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that is happy at the club, but has also stated that he could be ‘even happier’.

The former Lyon man has impressed since his move from the Ligue 1 outfit to the Emirates last season, with the forward picking up 33 goals and 16 assists in that time frame.

However, despite holding down a regular spot in Arsenal’s first team, and amassing a decent record since joining the club, it’s surprising to hear the the attacker thinks he could be even happier.

As per the Mirror, when speaking to RMC on Thursday, Lacazette stated “I am happy when I play, of course, like any player. I do one of the most beautiful jobs in the world, even if I could be even happier.”