Manchester United willing to listen to offers for key star as Bayern Munich and PSG eye up transfer

Manchester United are said to be willing to listen to offer for Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, with both Bayern Munich and PSG said to be in the hunt for the player.

Lukaku has struggled for form this year following his great start to life at Old Trafford last season, something that has lead to the Belgian finding himself starting games from the bench a number of times.

It seems like the forward’s stint at Old Trafford could very well come to an end this summer, as the Telegraph are reporting that the club are willing to listen to offers for the player, with Lukaku himself open to the idea of leaving the Red Devils.

The report also states that both Bayern Munich and PSG, as well as Inter Milan, are all believed to be eyeing up the Belgium star.

Lukaku’s career has stagnated a bit this season following his poor form, and a move away from United could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

The 25-year-old has only scored 15 goals in 42 games in all competitions this year, a total that’s close to half of what he achieved in all competitions last year (27 goals).

The Belgian international seems to have lost his way under new United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a recent purple patch of form, something that could very well tempt the player into leaving the club this summer…