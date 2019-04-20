Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has made a massive decision which will add fuel to speculation that the Frenchman will be leaving Lyon this summer.

According to Mirror Football, Fekir has decided to split with his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes, it’s understood that the pair’s relationship turned sour after the Frenchman’s move to Liverpool collapsed. The report highlights that the relationship was so damaged that the pair have barely spoke to each other in their final months working together.

Bernes confirmed to radio station Europe 1 today that the pair parted ways on Thursday:

“I terminated the contract on [Thursday],”

“It was a choice [Fekir] took. He will certainly look for another agent.

“Like all human relationships, from time to time you can have a difference of opinion on someone’s future or their behaviour.”

Liverpool were as close as you can get to securing the star’s signing last summer, the Frenchman even conducted his first interview with Liverpool’s media team before his move collapsed:

Proof that Nabil Fekir really did do his Liverpool interview ? pic.twitter.com/ZNHgXWfjUa — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 27, 2018

Fekir will no doubt secure himself new reputation as soon as possible and with the star’s sights set on securing a move to a big club this summer, Liverpool could well get their man 12 months on.

Fekir would be an excellent addition to the Reds, the Frenchman is versatile enough to play in several different attacking roles. At just 25 years old, Fekir also has the room to improve and further establish himself as one of the most talented players in his position following a move to a big club.