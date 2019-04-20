Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informs Manchester United star he won’t be let go in summer transfer window during private conversation

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set to stay at the club beyond this summer, after the Scot had a conversation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future.

McTominay has managed to wriggle his way into United’s first team this year, with the youngster proving to be a good option for Solskjaer to choose from in the centre of the park.

And it seems like the player’s future with the club is safe amid the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per the Sun, McTominay has been informed by Solskjaer that he is in his plans for next season, with the Norwegian even having a private conversation with the player recently to inform him he will not be let go in the summer.

McTominay has been a key player for United in recent weeks, and we’re sure their fans will be delighted to hear that the Scot will remain at the club beyond this summer.

In total, the 22-year-old has appeared for the Red Devils 18 times in all competitions, will a large number of these appearances coming during the last couple months that Solskjaer has been in charge.

This shows that the Norwegian is a big fan of the Scot, something that’s definitely been reaffirmed following this report from the Sun.

It’ll be very interesting to see what United end up doing in the summer, however if one thing’s for certain, McTominay won’t be going anywhere any time soon.