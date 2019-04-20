Real Madrid eyeing up €50M Champions League star as alternative transfer to Pogba and Eriksen

Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up a move for Ajax and Holland star Donny Van de Beek as an alternative signing to either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen.

Van de Beek has been one of the standout stars of Ajax’s Champions League campaign this year, with the Dutchman playing a significant role in his side’s run to the semi finals.

And it seems like Van de Beek’s impressive form the Dutch giants has attracted the attention of current reigning Champions League champions Real Madrid.

As per Don Balon, the club are after both Eriksen and Pogba, and are aware that signing either of them won’t be a simple task.

Thus, the club are eyeing Van de Beek as an alternative signing, with it also being stated that the player’s price tag currently sitting at around €50M, a bargain price for a player of his quality.

Van de Beek has been brilliant for Ajax this term, with the player bagging a total of 15 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, a great return for a midfielder.

With both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric suffering big dips in form this season, and with the pair not getting any younger, it seems wise for the club to be eyeing players like Van de Beek and Pogba.

The Dutch international has shown this season with Ajax that he has what it takes to compete against the very best teams that European football has to offer, a factor that shows he should be up to the task of playing for a side as big as Real Madrid.