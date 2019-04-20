Manchester City star Bernardo Silva showed his class following City’s 1-0 win over Tottenham this afternoon, the ace gave Phil Foden his Man of the Match award.

Pep Guardiola’s side managed to avenge the midweek heartbreak that they suffered against Tottenham, today’s win was crucial for the Citizens, they are now at the top of the league – with a one point lead over title rivals Liverpool.

Foden scored the decisive goal for his boyhood club in the fifth minute of the tie, the England youth international headed the ball into the back of the net after Bernardo Silva’s pinpoint cross to Sergio Aguero was headed across goal.

Take a look at Foden’s goal here.

Foden would’ve thought that his day couldn’t of got any better but Silva made his teammate’s day even more memorable after he gave his Man of the Match award to the youngster.

Here’s the video of Silva handing his award to the youngster:

Great touch from Bernardo Silva giving his Man of the Match award to Phil Foden! ? pic.twitter.com/GdAvNpu3zB — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 20, 2019

Foden and Silva were both very impressive against Spurs today:

?? @PhilFoden – contribution v Tottenham

Scored 1st PL goal, in 2nd start in the competition

3?? shots, 2?? on target

1??1??.5??3??km distance covered, most for @ManCity

5??9?? touches pic.twitter.com/kRWKnNEnop — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 20, 2019

Man of the Match, @BernardoCSilva

3?? attempts, 1?? on target

4?? chances created, most in game

5?? tackles, most for @ManCity

7??4?? touches pic.twitter.com/UPqPv5GOza — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 20, 2019

No wonder Silva is hailed by all of his teammates, the Portuguese star is a class act.