Manchester City have opened the scoring against Tottenham in today’s mammoth Premier League encounter after just five minutes. Phil Foden is on the scoresheet.

City playmaker Bernardo Silva dazzled Tottenham’s defenders and drifted in from the right-wing before lifting an exquisite cross into the box, Guardiola’s talisman – Sergio Aguero, headed the ball across goal and 18-year-old Phil Foden dived forward to head the ball into the back of the net.

Some fans may have been surprised by Guardiola’s decision to start the youngster in such a big game, but he’s certainly proved that he belongs at the top level.

Check out the goal below:

This was Foden’s first goal in the Premier League and he’ll be hoping to score many more for his boyhood club.