Video: Paul Pogba enjoys dinner with Kurt Zouma before Manchester United vs Everton

Ahead of their meeting on Sunday afternoon, United superstar Paul Pogba and Everton defender Kurt Zouma enjoyed a lovely dinner and played card game Uno.

The pair have become close friends since they first met each other playing for France’s youth teams and went to dinner with their partners last night.

Pogba takes his Uno games very seriously and he even banned Zouma from his house after the Chelsea defender beat him at the popular card game:

Here’s the pair at dinner:

The pair are very close friends and Zouma joined Pogba and his brothers for Christmas celebrations last year:

United need to win against Everton on Sunday afternoon in order to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive, with the Red Devils being knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona – finishing fourth in the league is the club’s only way of securing Champions League football next season.

