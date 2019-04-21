Menu

"Should never play for Arsenal again" – Gunners flop torn to shreds by furious fans after Crystal Palace defeat

Arsenal FC
Arsenal fans are absolutely fuming at Shkodran Mustafi today as he somehow managed to make his reputation with the club’s support sink even lower.

The Gunners lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace, and Mustafi’s abysmal defending on the Wilfried Zaha goal is up there with his most comical moments in a red and white shirt.

MORE: Video: Mesut Ozil scores world class equaliser for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

The German centre-back looked a decent player at his previous club Valencia, but has been a spectacular flop for much of his Arsenal career.

It seems most Gooners are now really losing patience with Mustafi, as he’s the target of much of their anger after today’s poor result at home to Palace.

Arsenal had a big chance to make real progress in their pursuit of a top four spot today, with Manchester United and Tottenham both losing this weekend.

However, Mustafi almost single-handedly cost them with a dreadful performance when it mattered, and he’s now got this lot to answer to…

