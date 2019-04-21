Video: Christian Benteke punishes sloppy Arsenal defending to give Crystal Palace a shock 1-0 lead

Crystal Palace have taken a surprise lead away to Arsenal in today’s Premier League clash, with the Gunners’ defending non-existent as Christian Benteke headed home.

Remarkably, the Belgian striker was virtually all on his own right in the middle of the penalty area, heading past goalkeeper Bernd Leno with relative ease.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has named something of an experimental XI today as he perhaps prioritises winning the Europa League, but defeats for Manchester United and Tottenham this weekend give their top four hopes a real boost.

For now, however, they’re not making the most of it as Palace lead at the Emirates Stadium.