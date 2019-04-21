Video: Neil Warnock accuses Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah of diving for penalty vs Cardiff

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock seemed under no illusion that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah dived to win the late penalty against his side today.

James Milner stepped up to score from the spot and wrap up a 2-0 win for the Reds, but Salah did look to go down a little easily to win the decision.

Neil Warnock's verdict on that Liverpool penalty? ? "It was like a great 9.9 dive, weren't it!" ???? pic.twitter.com/qeuRQd57l6 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 21, 2019

While Warnock concedes that Sean Morrison did not help himself by having his arms all around the Egypt international, he was blunt about the final fall by the player being a dive.

Liverpool fans won’t be too bothered, though, with their team back on top of the table as we edge closer and closer to the end of the season.