Chelsea reject transfer offer from Premier League side for in-form Blues star

Chelsea have reportedly turned down an offer from fellow Premier League side Brighton for in-form Blues youngster Reece James.

James has been setting the Championship alight for Wigan this season, with the Blues loanee definitely proving to be one for the future if his performances with the Latics are anything to go off.

The 19-year-old’s displays seem to have caught the eye of Brighton, who reportedly made a £10M offer for the youngster as per the Sun, with this offer then being rejected by the west London club.

James has been one of the brightest talents on display in the Championship this season, and it’s no surprise to see a Premier League team go after, even at this early stage of his career.

It’s a smart move from Chelsea to reject this offer for James, as the Blues may very well need him should they fail to overturn the transfer ban that’s been given to them by FIFA (as per BBC).

The west London side aren’t exactly blessed with a whole host of options to choose from at right back, thus we wouldn’t be shocked to see the 19-year-old play some part for Chelsea’s first team next season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brighton now come in with an offer of more than £10M for James, and whether Chelsea are smart enough to reject that bid as well should it eventually be made.