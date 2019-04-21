Chelsea superstar set to return to parent club in summer as Blues look to cut loan deal short

On-loan Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain look as if he’s about to have his stint at Stamford Bridge cut short, with the club looking to send him back to Juventus at the end of the season.

Higuain was brought in by Maurizio Sarri back in the January transfer window, however since then, the Argentine has failed to live up to expectations.

The forward has only managed to bag a total of three goals since his arrival at the start of the year, and it looks like Chelsea have had enough for the striker’s poor displays if this report is anything to go off.

As per the Metro, Higuain’s loan stay in west London is set to be cut short, with the club set to send the Argentine international back to his parent club Juventus in the summer.

Despite his poor form, Chelsea may want to think about keeping hold of Higuain just for the time being, especially with a transfer ban looming over the club’s head.

As per Sky Sports, the club have been banned by FIFA for registering any new players for the next two transfer windows, something that means the club should definitely reconsider getting rid of Higuain at this moment in time.

If Chelsea were to in fact send Higuain back to Juve in the summer, it may turn out to be a big mistake from the club should they fail to overturn their transfer ban, as it would mean the only out and out striker at the club would be Olivier Giroud.

There are some big decisions needed from Chelsea in the coming months, that’s for sure…