Lucas Digne has scored a delightful third goal to pile the misery onto Manchester United and struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this afternoon.

Everton were by far the superior side in the first half and have continued that way in the second period, with Digne’s sublime volley finding its way into the back of the net for 3-0.

United are surely done and dusted now, with Solskjaer heading for yet another defeat in this dire recent run.

Were MUFC a little rash in deciding to hire the Norwegian tactician full time after his fast start as interim boss?