Euro giants fearful of missing out on Tottenham star, Spurs expected to slap £40m price tag on ace

Napoli said to be fearful over the prospect of missing out on Spurs and England ace Kieran Trippier, with the north London side expected to ask for £40m for the player.

Trippier has had a poor season for Spurs following his excellent performances for England at the World Cup last summer, with the England international constantly proving to be Spurs’ weak link at the back.

It seems like the player’s stint with Spurs could come to an end in the near future, as the Sun are stating that Napoli are keen on signing him.

The Sun’s report states that are Napoli are scared about being priced out of a move for Trippier, with the Serie A outfit expecting Mauricio Pochettino’s side to slap a £40M price tag on his head.

£40m for a player that’s been in the form Trippier’s been in this season doesn’t seem like the best of deals, and we’re sure there are much better players out there that can be bought for a similar price.

Spurs selling Trippier for £40M would be great business from the north London side, especially when you consider the fact that they already have a replacement for the Englishman in their squad in the form of Serge Aurier.

If Napoli, or anyone for that matter, do come in with a £40M offer for Trippier, Spurs should accept it immediately before the team change their mind!