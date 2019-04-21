Menu

Video: Roberto Firmino’s shocking miss vs Cardiff that could prove costly for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino missed a sitter for Liverpool in their first half against Cardiff City in today’s Premier League clash.

The Brazil international was played in brilliantly after a fine flowing move by the Reds, but blazed over from close range when it looked easier to score.

It ended up 0-0 at half time, with Liverpool surely unable to afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season as they chase a first title in 29 years.

Liverpool will hope Firmino has his shooting boots on in the second half…

