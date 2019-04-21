Talks next week: Pochettino clears Tottenham star to negotiate Real Madrid transfer

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly decided not to block transfer talks between star striker Harry Kane and Real Madrid.

And these talks could begin next week as Los Blancos try to initiate discussions about how much it would cost to sign Kane this summer, according to Don Balon.

The England international has long looked one of the finest footballers on the planet, enjoying an exceptional scoring record at the highest level in recent seasons.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck for Madrid to land Kane this summer, but if they do get him he could prove an ideal long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been badly missed since he left for Juventus last summer.

Spurs would no doubt miss Kane, but Don Balon claim Pochettino recognises the 25-year-old’s huge contribution to the club and is ready to allow him a big move away.

Kane could yet leave Tottenham a Champions League winner, with the north London side doing well to set up a winnable semi-final clash with Ajax this season, with Barcelona or Liverpool their potential opponents in the final.

If Tottenham can somehow conquer Europe with Kane’s help, fans will probably be too delirious for a long time to care too much about losing any one player.