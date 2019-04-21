Liverpool boss Klopp aims sly dig at Manchester United after thrashing by Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to aim a sly dig at rivals Manchester United today after they were beaten 4-0 by Everton in their Premier League game.

The Red Devils were absolutely humiliated in a shock result at Goodison Park, and it won’t exactly fill Liverpool fans with confidence as they need them to take points off Manchester City next.

The pair meet in the Manchester Derby on Wednesday night, with the trip to Old Trafford looking like one of City’s hardest remaining fixtures this season.

Liverpool are top of the table at the moment but have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, so will be eager to see United win or at least draw on Wednesday evening.

Klopp, however, is perhaps not expecting much now as he hinted Man Utd didn’t look capable of doing anything against City as he responded to news of the 4-0 defeat at Everton today.

Who's going to win the title this season? Liverpool

Man City View Results Loading ... Loading ...

‘It doesn’t look like at the moment that Man Utd can really…what was the result today? 3-0? 4-0? So we’ll see, City will be ready and we’ll see if United are ready as well,’ Klopp is quoted by the Metro.

‘It’s a normal game, it’s a game they have to play, we played there and had a draw. But we play on Friday and that’s the game we have influence on.’