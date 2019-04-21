Liverpool set new club record after another important win at Cardiff City

Liverpool have set a new club record of 88 points in a Premier League season – more than their previous best of 86 managed in 2008/09.

The Reds won 2-0 away to Cardiff City today to go back on top of the table, though Manchester City still have a game in hand over their rivals.

It’s going to be an extremely close title race, but at the moment one feels Liverpool may have the slight edge due to having the easier fixtures remaining.

That said, Jurgen Klopp also has to balance chasing the title with pursuing the Champions League, with LFC making it into the semi-finals this week, while City were knocked out by Tottenham.

It remains to be seen if this superb domestic run will be enough to deliver the title, but reaching 88 points is not to be sniffed at, as another stat shows it would also have been enough to win the league in 14 Premier League seasons.