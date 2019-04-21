Liverpool fans heard mocking late Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala with DISGUSTING chant

Some Liverpool fans appear to be bringing their fan-base to shame today with some disgusting chants mocking the late Emiliano Sala.

The former Nantes striker sealed a transfer to Cardiff City back in January, but never ended up playing for the club as he died in a plane crash shortly before he was due to complete his move to Wales.

Sala’s death has been mourned by everyone at Cardiff, though some opposition fans have occasionally embarrassed themselves by mocking the accident.

This notably happened with a Southampton fan, who was banned from games by his club after mimicking a plane in the direction of Cardiff supporters.

And today, a few people on Twitter are suggesting Liverpool fans are doing similar with chants about Sala being ‘in the sea’…

Hearing Liverpool fans chanting “Sala’s in the sea, in the sea, Sala’s in the sea” to the Cardiff support. Disgusting. — cameron ? (@lilduckcity) April 21, 2019

Liverpool fans have been a disgrace In their chants saying talking about Sala — noah (@SaucySterIing) April 21, 2019

Anyone involved in chants like this should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves, and we just have to hope Liverpool can identify them and take the appropriate action.