Some Liverpool fans question just one Jurgen Klopp selection decision vs Cardiff

Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League today and have named their starting XI to take on Cardiff City.

With the games coming thick and fast for the Reds at the moment as they chase a potential Premier League and Champions League double, it’s understandable that Jurgen Klopp might want to rotate a bit for what should, on paper at least, be one of his side’s easier fixtures this afternoon.

Still, some Liverpool fans are not pleased to see that that means Fabinho has been dropped from Klopp’s starting line up to take on Cardiff, with the German tactician instead going for Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita as his midfield three.

Apart from that, it’s pretty much as you’d expect from LFC, though a three points is now surely an absolute must or fans will not be best pleased with their manager for resting such an important midfielder as they chase a first title in 29 years…

This thing of dropping Fabinho ? https://t.co/u1dhQ2ZrzK — Klopp's daughter ? (@Londi_k) April 21, 2019

Get Fabinho in there ffs https://t.co/PW62Ik9AL2 — Señor Bobby (@EthanYNWA) April 21, 2019

Worries me when Fabinho doesn't start but, I expect us to get the job done ? — GD1892 (@xxGeorge1892xx) April 21, 2019

Nah this man wants to kill me, no Fabinho???? Sym ffs https://t.co/USKZg7u091 — Abz (@FutbolAbz_) April 21, 2019

Dropping Fabinho for Gini is annoying tbf — Jake ? (@JakeFutboI) April 21, 2019