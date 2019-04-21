Liverpool looking to hijack £35M transfer should Bundesliga star fail to seal summer switch

Liverpool are reportedly looking to hijack a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard should the Belgian fail to seal a move to Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Sun, the player himself is eager to seal a £35M switch to Dortmund this summer, however Liverpool, and rivals Arsenal, are ready to pounce if a snag is hit.

The Sun also note that the Reds are ready to swoop in and hijack a deal for Hazard should the two Bundesliga outfits fail to agree on a deal for the player.

Hazard has been on fire for Monchengladbach this season, thus it’s no surprise to hear that clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal are both after his signature.

The 26-year-old, whose brother is Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, has scored 12 and assisted 11 in 31 games in all competitions this year, a brilliant return for a winger.

Hazard’s form has been a big help in Monchengladbach’s pursuit of European football, as the club currently sit in fifth place in the Bundesliga, just one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth.

Hazard would be a fine signing for Liverpool to make, as the Belgian would give Jurgen Klopp another quality option to choose from in attack.

The club only really have Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to choose from as their top quality attackers, and signing Hazard will only see them add another name to that list.

Will the Reds be lucky enough to snag a deal for Hazard this summer? Only time will tell…