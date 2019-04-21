Liverpool handed opportunity to land £77.5m Man Utd transfer target if they accept risky swap deal

Liverpool could reportedly be given the opportunity to re-sign Philippe Coutinho in a shock transfer deal involving Mohamed Salah moving to Barcelona.

An extraordinary report from Diario Gol claims the Reds face Barca interest in Salah, which makes some sense given the Egypt international’s world class form in his time at Anfield.

However, this report also references something that’s previously been claimed by the Telegraph – that Barcelona face paying a £100m premium for players from Liverpool after their signing of Coutinho last season.

The Brazil international was a world class performer during his time in the Premier League, but has largely flopped since moving to the Nou Camp.

This has seen Coutinho linked strongly with Manchester United on a number of occasions, with Don Balon recently claiming the club were preparing for talks over a £77.5m transfer.

The Red Devils could now miss out, however, as Diario Gol claim Barcelona hope to get around this £100m premium fee by simply offering Coutinho back to LFC in exchange for Salah.

This could be risky given the significant dip suffered by the 26-year-old since he joined the Catalan giants, with Salah currently looking by far the superior player.

Still, Jurgen Klopp would probably also fancy his chances of getting Coutinho back to his best again, so this may end up being a tempting proposal for the Merseyside giants, and a risk worth taking.

It would be bad news for Man Utd, however, who look in urgent need of a signing of this type to breathe new life into their struggling attack, with flops like Alexis Sanchez in need of replacing.