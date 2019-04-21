Jurgen Klopp provides crucial injury update on Liverpool star after Cardiff win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a crucial injury update on Fabinho after the Reds midfielder had to be substituted off against Cardiff City.

The Brazilian has been superb for Liverpool for most of this season, despite initially struggling to get into the team when he joined from Monaco last summer.

Fabinho is now quite likely seen as a key member of this squad as they continue to battle on two fronts this season – in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool have a hectic schedule as every league match looks a must-win with Manchester City breathing down their necks, while they also have a tough two-legged Champions League semi-final tie against Barcelona coming up.

LFC fans will be thrilled to hear, then, that Fabinho’s injury is not too serious, with Klopp easing fears over the player with quotes on the club’s official site this evening.

“It was very unlucky. Fabinho is OK but he had a bit of shaky legs and that’s of course not a good sign in the moment,” the German tactician said.

“It’s a 100 per cent ‘yes’ or go off; if it’s 95 per cent in that game in that position, we cannot make that decision [to stay on]. It’s all good.”

Liverpool’s next game is at home to Huddersfield Town on Friday night, so fans will be glad to hear it looks like Fabinho should be available.