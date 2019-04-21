How half-time chat helped Liverpool outsmart Cardiff on opening goal by Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool earned another big three points in their bid to win the Premier League title today, with a half-time chat about corners proving key.

Speaking after the game, Georginio Wijnaldum has given some insight into how his opening goal against Cardiff City came about as he scored a fine effort from a low corner.

On first viewing, it wasn’t clear if this might’ve been a bit of a fluke or a mis-hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold when he delivered the corner, but both Wijnaldum and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have now explained the players discussed this idea in the changing room at the break.

“We trained for it, but the ball was coming high in the first half,” Wijnaldum told Sky Sports, as quoted by Liverpool’s official site.

“I was so free in the first half, I told Henderson to tell Trent to put a low ball in, I got onto it and it was a good finish.”

“We used the set-pieces in a fantastic way. The boys were so smart. They used the experience of the first half for that corner in the second half,” Klopp was quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“It wasn’t from the training ground, it was actually from the dressing room at half-time when the boys decided to do that. I loved that.”

This kind of intelligent tactical thinking could end up being vital for LFC as they compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title, with this title race looking like going right to the wire.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see such good communication and open-mindedness about changing tactics mid-game as they overcame a tough opponent in challenging conditions today.