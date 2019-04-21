Menu

“I love Ole but…” – Man United make three changes for Everton, with these fans not convinced

Manchester United have made three changes to their team to take on Everton following the defeat to Barcelona in midweek.

The Red Devils have brought in Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot, but a number of fans aren’t too happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection for the trip to Goodison Park.

Matic has been one of United’s most divisive players in recent times, with the Serbian undoubtedly a top performer on his day, though he now looks past his peak.

MORE: Manchester United make transfer enquiry for Bayern Munich ace, signing would help solve key issue in Solskjaer’s squad

Lukaku, meanwhile, comes in at centre-forward, which seemingly sees Marcus Rashford shifted out of that position and into a role wide on the right, where he’s less effective.

It remains to be seen if this will still be good enough for United to beat Everton, but fans cannot be blamed for feeling a little concerned after a dip in form from their team recently.

Solskjaer started brightly as interim boss but performances have gone a little downhill since he became permanent manager, and some are questioning his decisions this afternoon…

