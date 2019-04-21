“I love Ole but…” – Man United make three changes for Everton, with these fans not convinced

Manchester United have made three changes to their team to take on Everton following the defeat to Barcelona in midweek.
The Red Devils have brought in Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot, but a number of fans aren’t too happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection for the trip to Goodison Park.
Matic has been one of United’s most divisive players in recent times, with the Serbian undoubtedly a top performer on his day, though he now looks past his peak.
Lukaku, meanwhile, comes in at centre-forward, which seemingly sees Marcus Rashford shifted out of that position and into a role wide on the right, where he’s less effective.
It remains to be seen if this will still be good enough for United to beat Everton, but fans cannot be blamed for feeling a little concerned after a dip in form from their team recently.
Solskjaer started brightly as interim boss but performances have gone a little downhill since he became permanent manager, and some are questioning his decisions this afternoon…
im sorry but Ole is really getting this wrong recently. Why is he playing our best cb at rb instead of just playing Dalot there? Why is Jones still starting? Why the fuck does Matic deserve to play instead of McTominay? come on man… https://t.co/cZ4cIYxW9W
— Marley? (@ffsMarley) April 21, 2019
I love Ole, but seriously, can we stop playing our best CB at RB to make room for Jones, of all people? Just play Darmian ffs, play natural fullbacks at fullback, the lad's actually decent and a good professional
— Jolly Good Guy (@Jolly_Good_Guy) April 21, 2019
GET OLE OUT OF MY CLUB FFS https://t.co/YvEzhat1NG
— ? (@harvv) April 21, 2019
Matic ffs. https://t.co/PGuilFCkOz
— Skeemz R1 {grv} (@AdelanteTG) April 21, 2019
Lindelof at RB?
Jones Smalling and Matic starting..
— Juan (@Am4ze_SkiLlzz88) April 21, 2019
I don’t like this lineup really?
Rashford on the wing
Lindelof at RB
Smalling and Jones at CB
Matic over McTominay
— Luca?? (@MagicalMcSauce) April 21, 2019
STOP DROPPING MCTOMINAY FFS. MATIC IS WANK https://t.co/pG9Zly66ah
— Aaron (@Aaron____TM) April 21, 2019
The league is almost over and we’re not in any cup competition, why are we rotating? Matic for McTominay is a shocking decision ngl it shows Olé still plans to use Matic next season ?????
— Vingt(20)?? (@SambaFrederico) April 21, 2019