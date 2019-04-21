Menu

“I thought it couldn’t get worse” – Solskjaer’s Manchester United half-time change met with fury by these fans

Manchester United fans are not happy as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s response to his side’s first-half horror-show against Everton is to…introduce Ashley Young.

The England international has come off the bench, replacing Phil Jones for the Red Devils, who find themselves 2-0 down at Goodison Park, and in truth it could have been more.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can change things around from the bench, with signs in recent weeks that the Norwegian’s magic touch seems to be disappearing.

When he first joined, the 46-year-old could do seemingly no wrong with his decisions for the club, but he’s really struggling now after a run of poor recent results.

In fairness, when it’s a choice between Jones and Young, perhaps Solskjaer can’t really be blamed for the poor squad he’s inherited at Old Trafford.

Still, fans are not at all happy at this move after what they witnessed in the first half against Everton…

