Everton thrashing means Solskjaer has done something even Mourinho never managed at Manchester United

Everton going 4-0 up against Manchester United today means the club are set to do something worse than even anything in the miserable Jose Mourinho era.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a great start as interim manager but has struggled badly since being named permanent boss at Old Trafford, with today’s performance the worst of the lot.

According to this stat below from Coral, this result means it’s the first time since 2014 that United have conceded four or more goals to a side outside of the big six.

Man Utd have conceded four goals to a team outside of the 'Top Six' for the first time since September 2014 (vs. Leicester). They never did so under Jose Mourinho… ? pic.twitter.com/XleJNW7Qpp — Coral (@Coral) April 21, 2019

On that day, they were beaten 5-3 by Leicester City under Louis van Gaal, so this performance at Goodison Park means Solskjaer has already managed this unwanted feat in a much shorter space of time than his predecessor Mourinho.

For all the legitimate criticisms of the Portuguese tactician, who was sacked earlier this season, he tended to know how to avoid humiliations on this scale, with his side usually at least quite disciplined and well-drilled at the back.

This from Solskjaer’s side, however, was an absolute disaster.