Manchester United legend fires warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in surprise rant at MUFC players

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given a warning of sorts to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Barcelona defeat in midweek.

The Red Devils were well beaten at the Nou Camp, losing 3-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate to be dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Neville is clearly not happy with the manner of the defeat, despite the club generally looking to have improved so much since Solskjaer came in as manager.

The former England international now seems to be warning of a wake-up call for Solskjaer and everyone involved as he laid into MUFC players ahead of today’s game against Everton.

A top four place is still not guaranteed for United, and Neville seems to have sent a strong message that many of this squad are still not good enough, despite the initial boost to form and morale when Solskjaer replaced former manager Jose Mourinho in December.

Speaking on punditry duty with Sky Sports, as quoted by United Xtra, here’s what Neville had to say about the situation in an angry rant:

G Neville: “Yeah I’m simmering to be honest with you and my blood’s about to boil. I didn’t buy into that these players were always fantastic when they started to win for Ole in those two, three months.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 21, 2019

G Neville: “Now we’re seeing what Ole talked about on Friday is that there is a reality check and I think it’s a reality check for all of us.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 21, 2019

G Neville: “I went to Barcelona on Wednesday night and watched the game and I saw players pretending to run back. You know, making it look like they’re running back quickly, doing that little jogging one. Oh it’s rubbish.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 21, 2019