Manchester United achieve unwanted record for first time in the Premier League – and the season’s not even over yet

Manchester United have conceded 46 goals in the Premier League this season after going 2-0 down in this first half horror-show against Everton.

The Red Devils have had a shocker at Goodison Park today, but their defence has left much to be desired on so many occasions this season, under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This won’t surprise too many fans who’ve long called for new signings to replace sub-par defensive players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, as well as an over-the-hill Nemanja Matic in front of them in defensive midfield.

Manchester United have conceded 46 goals in a Premier League season for the first time ever. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 21, 2019

Still, it’s a pretty shocking record for Man Utd to achieve with games still to spare this season, with their top four hopes now really on the line as they look to be heading for another defeat.

United were swept aside comfortably by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, and while that is no disgrace, it’s worrying to see them go down with so little fight again this afternoon.