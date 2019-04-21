“I was the biggest problem” – Manchester United star accepts full blame for Everton defeat

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has admitted he was the team’s biggest problem as they fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat away to Everton this afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered one of their worst results for a long time at Goodison Park, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s honeymoon period certainly looking over, for this season at least.

One imagines the Norwegian tactician will get plenty of time and money to turn things around at Old Trafford, but Matic sounds like someone who knows he might be on his last legs at the club.

The Serbian was poor this afternoon and has generally looked over the hill for much of this season, despite long being one of the finest defensive midfield players in the Premier League.

To be fair on him, though, he spoke frankly after the match and accepted the blame for this humiliating result, which takes some balls, and is the kind of thing fans would probably like to see more of from Paul Pogba and others.

‘Nothing worked for us today. I, who am the most experienced player in the team today, did not play well. We can’t blame the young lads. I was the biggest problem,’ he told TV2, as translated and quoted by United Xtra.