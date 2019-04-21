Manchester United do something they haven’t done in 38 years with Everton humiliation

Manchester United have just equalled a shockingly poor record from 38 years ago by losing five games on the bounce away from home.

The Red Devils were well beaten at Everton today, suffering a humiliating 4-0 thumping at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott.

United have lost 5 straight away games for the first time since 1981. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 21, 2019

This latest loss follows a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal, back-to-back 2-1 defeats away to Wolves, first in the FA Cup and then the Premier League, and then the 3-0 reverse at Barcelona in midweek.

While one imagines manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given time to turn things around after initially making such a bright start at Old Trafford, this is a hugely worrying change of fortunes for the Norwegian tactician.

When the former United striker first took over, he led the club to a superb 9-game winning run away from home, but he’s now on his way to undoing that fine work.

Luckily for MUFC, three of their final league games are at home, though two of those come against Manchester City and Chelsea, so there could be a few more big tests ahead…