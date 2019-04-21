(Photo) These Manchester United fans don’t like what Paul Pogba did just before the Everton game

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be seen laughing and joking with Everton defender Kurt Zouma before today’s game at Goodison Park.

Unsurprisingly, the image above is now doing the rounds on social media, with many fans justifiably a bit peeved at seeing their star player being so casual with an opponent ahead of a big game.

Pogba has often been criticised for not being focused or serious enough, despite his obvious talents, and incidents like this will leave a bad taste once again.

United have been battered by Everton at Goodison Park today, and could perhaps have done with players like Pogba playing with a bit more fire in the belly.

Here’s some reaction to the photo as fans slam Pogba’s behaviour…

Wtf Pogba?! Hugging Zouma in the tunnel!? ?? Game time!! — Jacqui Hounsell (@jaxatweet) April 21, 2019

Pogba hugging and laughing with Zouma in the tunnel ???? I hate the modern game. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) April 21, 2019

Pogba playing grab ass with Kurt Zouma on the way out the tunnel. Love that ? #EVEMUN — Kyle ? (@kyledrinane) April 21, 2019