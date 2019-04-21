Manchester United star too distraught to conduct interview after Everton mauling

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was apparently too distraught to even conduct a post-match interview after today’s 4-0 defeat away to Everton.

The Red Devils were utterly humiliated at Goodison Park, with goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott finishing them off.

It was one of United’s worst results for a long time, and certainly the lowest point of what has mostly been a very positive reign so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McTominay seemed to sum up the mood today as he seemed too distraught to even speak after this thrashing, according to a tweet from journalist Tyrone Marshall.

Asked Scott McTominay for a word on his way out past the mixed zone. "No, I just can't" he said with a pained expression that suggested he never wanted to speak about that again. One of the few (only?) players to escape with any credit from that humiliation #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) April 21, 2019

Marshall says the Scotland international simply said “No, I just can’t” with a ‘pained’ expression when asked if he could have a quick word about the game.

This certainly looks like a moment for this MUFC squad to take a look at themselves, and fans will at least be glad to see some of this squad care about the nature of that result and performance.