Manchester United make transfer enquiry for Bayern Munich ace, signing would help solve key issue in Solskjaer’s squad

Manchester United are said to have made an enquiry for Bayern Munich and Germany star Niklas Sule, a player who’d go a long way to helping the club solve their defensive issues.

According to Sport1, United have submitted an enquiry to Bayern Munich regarding Sule, something that suggests the club are serious about their pursuit of the German.

Sule has been a key part of Bayern’s side this year, with the 23-year-old’s consistent performances for the Bavarian giants helping the club in their pursuit of yet another Bundesliga title.

United have been extremely shoddy in defence this term, and buying Sule could be the signing the club need to fix these problems they’re having at the back.

The Red Devils have conceded a total of 44 goals in the Premier League, a total that’s higher than all of their top six rivals, with this number also being the same amount that 12th-placed Newcastle United have conceded.

United’s current crop of defenders is far from ideal, with stars like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all showing that they’ve not got the ability to compete against some of the world’s best attackers.

Signing Sule would help solve United’s centre back issues for the coming years, as well as sure up their entire defence as a whole.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side be successful in their pursuit of Bayern man Sule? Only time will tell…