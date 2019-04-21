Video: James Milner penalty makes it 2-0 to Liverpool, but question-marks over possible Mohamed Salah dive

James Milner has scored from the penalty spot to surely wrap up the three points for Liverpool against Cardiff City this afternoon.

However, some are questioning if the Reds should’ve been given this as Mohamed Salah seemed to go down a little easy in the penalty area, as he has something of a reputation for doing.

A closer look certainly shows real contact from Cardiff’s Sean Morrison, but the final fall to the floor from Salah doesn’t do him any favours.

It’s a bit of a 50-50, perhaps, but Milner made no mistake with an emphatic finish from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 to LFC.