Video: Liverpool hang on vs Cardiff after bizarre miss of the season contender from Sean Morrison

Sean Morrison has produced – if not the worst, the most bizarre miss of the season for Cardiff City against Liverpool.

Watch below as the Cardiff man finds himself unmarked from a corner, and somehow messes up the timing of the header so the ball bounces off his back and away from danger instead.

CAR 0-1 LFC, 75mins gone. Sean Morrison might want to stay away from Manchester after this…??? Pictures from Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/LzIiTmaFWn — fanatix (@therealfanatix) April 21, 2019

If Liverpool do go on to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title, they’ll no doubt thank Morrison for this.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be cursing Morrison’s bizarre inability to make the most simple connection here and score a crucial equaliser.