“I have no words” – Neville, Carragher and Saha don’t hold back after shocking Man United defeat to Everton

Manchester United were absolutely dire in their defeat against Everton today, and Sky Sports’ punditry team of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Louis Saha did not hold back in their assessment of the team.

The Red Devils were battered 4-0 at Goodison Park, with goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott doing the damage.

This now means United have lost five away games in a row for the first time in 38 years, and conceded four goals or more to a team outside the big six for the first time since 2014.

It’s far from good enough for a team of MUFC’s ambitions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now looking up against it to make it into the top four this season and clinching that all-important qualification to the Champions League.

As a former United player, Neville was furious at what he saw, and Carragher and Saha were pretty scathing too, with the latter summing it up by simply saying “I have no words”.

See below for the Sky trio’s quotes, via Twitter account Utd Report:

Gary Neville: "I'm furious. I'm absolutely furious. That performance was rancid. It was rotten out there. I'm furious, the fact Solskjær has to go over and apologise to the fans at the whistle is embarrassing.“ #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 21, 2019

Gary Neville: “Mourinho is one of the most successful managers of the last twenty years. In the end, he lost all faith in these players. I would imagine the more Solskjaer watches those players, the more he’ll lose faith in them.” #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 21, 2019