Video: Richarlison stuns Manchester United with acrobatic effort to give Everton the lead

Manchester United have found themselves a goal down early on against Everton today thanks to an acrobatic finish from Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward pounced well to steer the ball home from close range after some admittedly questionable defending from Man Utd against an Everton throw-in.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be at all impressed with how his team handled this ball into their box, but Richarlison finished superbly when the chance fell to him.

The Toffees have been superb in recent home games, beating Arsenal and Chelsea recently, so United look to have a big job on their hands to turn this around today.