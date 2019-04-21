Arsenal and Liverpool blow as €40m star opens talks over controversial transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool look to have been dealt some bad news over rumoured transfer target James Rodriguez as he prepares for next season.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder, currently heading towards the end of a two-year loan with Bayern Munich, is reportedly eager on a return to Spain.

As such, he has apparently offered himself to Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid in a controversial potential transfer, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, with Don Balon noting that Bayern still have the option to sign Rodriguez for €40million if they want to.

Another recent Don Balon report linked the Colombia international with both Arsenal and Liverpool, and it seems clear he would make a fine signing for either club given their current needs.

Still, if he prefers a return to La Liga, then that’s a real blow for the Premier League duo, who will need to look elsewhere to strengthen in attack.

Arsenal could have done with Rodriguez as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose future at the Emirates Stadium has looked in doubt almost since the day Unai Emery came in to replace Arsene Wenger as manager.

The 27-year-old could also have done a job for Liverpool, who lack depth behind their first choice attack, with Xherdan Shaqiri not really delivering even as a squad player this season.